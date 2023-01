Silva scored 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 FT) and grabbed 14 rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over the Charge.

Silva scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and grabbed a team-high 14 boards, notching his eighth double-double of the season. Across 27 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game.