Silva posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Motor City.

Silva was efficient from the charity stripe and scored 20-plus points for just the fifth time this season. Across 29 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game.