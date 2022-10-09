The Hawks waived Silva on Sunday, Pat Benson of SI.com reports.

Silva was buried down the depth chart and didn't have a realistic chance of cracking the Opening Night roster in a frontcourt that also features Clint Capela, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu and Frank Kaminsky, among others. Following Sunday's roster moves, the Hawks are now down to 16 players when including their two-way contracts, so in other words, they have a legal roster to open the regular season if they choose to stand pat with this group. Silva is likely to stay with the organization but as a member of their G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.