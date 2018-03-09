Walker added 14 points (7-9 FG), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks through 25 minutes of action during Thursday's 113-105 loss at Agua Caliente.

The former Florida forward had an effective shooting game Thursday, converting 77.8 percent of his attempts on his way to the 14-point mark. Currently, Walker is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest with the Vipers this season.