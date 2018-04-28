Walker has signed a contract to play in Puerto Rico with Leones de Ponce, Sportnado reports.

Walker, an undrafted 6-foot-10 forward out of Florida in the 2015 class, has spent the past three seasons in the G-League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Last year, he averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes.

