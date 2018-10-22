Chris Wray: Traded on draft night to Capital City

Wray was selected with the last pick of the first round by Westchester, but was dealt via a three team trade to the Capital City Go-Go.

The Mount Saint Mary's product will be part of the Capital City's inaugural season. Wray will be 24 years old at the start of his professional career with the Go-Go. Wray averaged a modest 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during his senior year with The Mount.