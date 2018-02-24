Chris Wright: DNP-Illness Friday
Wright did not partake during Friday's loss to Austin due to an illness.
The fifth-year-player from Dayton has not played in a game since scoring 21 points back on Dec. 2. Before his unknown injury/illness, Wright was a regular contributor to the Blue's offense, averaging 14.1 points per game this season.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...