Wright, in his first game back from an illness, provided eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 17 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over Santa Cruz.

Wright shook off all lingering effects of the injury, as he had an impressive two-way performance Friday despite seeing relatively limited action. On the season, Wright is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds across 23.9 minutes.