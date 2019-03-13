Chris Wright: Returns to court Tuesday
Wright (back) played 10 minutes in the 128-111 Tuesday win over the Legends. He finished the contest with four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Wright has been an efficient scorer for the Blue despite averaging just 18.9 minutes in 33 games with the Blue, attempting on average 7.1 field goals per contest en route to 10.1 points. With only a few games remaining in the season, it seems likely the veteran G League player will finish with his second-lowest totals in terms of minutes played and point scored during his sixth stint in the developmental league.
