Christ Koumadje: Another big game in loss
Koumadje had 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Canton.
Koumadje has been one of the most productive players for the Blue Coats this season, and Wednesday's performance marked his second consecutive double-double. The 23-year-old attempts just 7.6 field goals per game, but his 61.7 percent field goal conversion rate allows him to be an effective contributor on the scoreboard in addition to his rebounding ability.
