Kormadje recorded 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 20 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Koumadje wasn't the most productive player on the scoreboard, but his contributions in rebounds allowed him to record a double-double despite coming off the bench. The 7-foot-4 center has only played in 11 of the first 16 games, but he is averaging 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.