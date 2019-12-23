Christ Koumadje: Finishes with double-double
Kormadje recorded 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 20 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.
Koumadje wasn't the most productive player on the scoreboard, but his contributions in rebounds allowed him to record a double-double despite coming off the bench. The 7-foot-4 center has only played in 11 of the first 16 games, but he is averaging 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...