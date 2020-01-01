Christ Koumadje: Gets third straight double-double
Koumadje had 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.
Koumadje hasn't been the most productive scorer for the Blue Coats this season, but his rebounds have helped him have a bigger impact for the team. He's now averaging a double-double this year with 10.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...