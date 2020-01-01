Koumadje had 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.

Koumadje hasn't been the most productive scorer for the Blue Coats this season, but his rebounds have helped him have a bigger impact for the team. He's now averaging a double-double this year with 10.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.