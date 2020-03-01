Christ Koumadje: Picks up 24 boards in win
Koumadje had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 24 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Saturday's win against Windy City.
Koumadje has been incredibly effective through his rebounding this season, but Saturday's performance set a new season high and marked the second time he'd recorded 20 or more rebounds this year. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.
