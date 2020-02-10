Koumadje had 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, six blocks and one assist over 26 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Koumadje has been very effective from the field by logging a 63.1 percent field goal conversion rate, but he's been selective with his shot selection, which frequently limits his output. The 7-foot-3 has used his height to his advantage in the G League, averaging 10.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game.