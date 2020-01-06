Christ Koumadje: Picks up triple-double
Koumadje had 12 points (6-11 FG), 16 rebounds, 10 blocks, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Long Island.
Koumadje has been an incredibly well-rounded contributor for the Blue Coats this season, and his season-high 16 rebounds and 10 blocks Saturday allowed him to pick up his first triple-double of the season. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 10.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...