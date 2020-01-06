Koumadje had 12 points (6-11 FG), 16 rebounds, 10 blocks, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Long Island.

Koumadje has been an incredibly well-rounded contributor for the Blue Coats this season, and his season-high 16 rebounds and 10 blocks Saturday allowed him to pick up his first triple-double of the season. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 10.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this year.