Christ Koumadje: Records 12 rebounds in loss
Koumadje had 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks over 19 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Koumadje has made the most of his 7-foot-3 frame in recent games as he's managed to record double-digit rebounds in seven of the past nine games with the Blue Coats. Although he only saw 19 minutes in Thursday's contest, Koumadje managed to lead the team in rebounds and blocks and should continue to play a sizeable role if his production continues.
