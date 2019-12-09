Koumadje totaled 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 26 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.

Koumadje saw a season-high 26 minutes Saturday as he posted his second consecutive double-double. The 7-foot-4 center has only appeared in seven of the Blue Coats' first 12 games this season, but he is averaging 10.9 points and 8.7 points per game, and he could carve out a bigger role if he can remain productive.