Christ Koumadje: Records double-double off bench
Koumadje totaled 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 26 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Maine.
Koumadje saw a season-high 26 minutes Saturday as he posted his second consecutive double-double. The 7-foot-4 center has only appeared in seven of the Blue Coats' first 12 games this season, but he is averaging 10.9 points and 8.7 points per game, and he could carve out a bigger role if he can remain productive.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...