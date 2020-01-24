Christ Koumadje: Records five blocks Wednesday
Koumadje had 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to Memphis.
Koumadje had a respectable night on the scoreboard Wednesday, but he managed to record five blocks for the third consecutive game. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game this season.
