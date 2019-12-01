Koumadje posted eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 24 minutes in Friday's win against Westchester.

The 7-4 center came off the bench Friday, but still managed to post double-digit rebounds for the second time in three games. Koumadje has only appeared in three games this season, but he is averaging 9.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over those contests.