Christ Koumadje: Tallies 11 rebounds off bench
Koumadje posted eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 24 minutes in Friday's win against Westchester.
The 7-4 center came off the bench Friday, but still managed to post double-digit rebounds for the second time in three games. Koumadje has only appeared in three games this season, but he is averaging 9.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over those contests.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...