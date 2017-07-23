Eyenga signed a contract Sunday with Baloncesto Fuenlabrada of the Spanish ACB League, Sportando reports.

Eyenga, a former first-round pick of the Cavaliers in 2009, hasn't appeared in the NBA since 2011-12, when he was a member of the Lakers. Though he's still only 28 years old, it appears the Congolese swingman is bound to spend the rest of his career overseas after stints with six different foreign clubs in the last five years alone.