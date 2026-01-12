Koloko became a free agent Monday after his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Memphis would have the ability to retain Koloko by signing him to a rest-of-season deal, though it's unclear if the Grizzlies plan to keep him around with Zach Edey (ankle) seemingly drawing closer to a return to game action. Koloko was a regular member of the rotation over the course of his two 10-day deals, averaging 2.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 17.7 minutes per contest while shooting 40 percent from the field in 11 appearances.