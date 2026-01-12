Christian Koloko: Back on free-agent market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koloko became a free agent Monday after his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Memphis would have the ability to retain Koloko by signing him to a rest-of-season deal, though it's unclear if the Grizzlies plan to keep him around with Zach Edey (ankle) seemingly drawing closer to a return to game action. Koloko was a regular member of the rotation over the course of his two 10-day deals, averaging 2.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 17.7 minutes per contest while shooting 40 percent from the field in 11 appearances.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Not starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Gets another 10 day-deal•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Scoreless in start•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Starting Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Swats three shots•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Signs with Memphis•