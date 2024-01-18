Koloko (illness) was waived by the Raptors on Wednesday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Koloko hadn't suited up for the Raptors all season as he's battled respiratory issues and didn't appear close to making a return to the hardwood. With Toronto bringing in Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis as part of the Pascal Siakam trade, the team needed to open up a roster spot and cut Koloko loose. While it's possible Koloko's respiratory issues keep him sidelined for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, he should attract some interest across the NBA after appearing in 58 games as a rookie and averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 13.8 minutes.