The G League's Raptors 905 announced Monday that Vital has been included on the club's training camp roster.

The third-year guard out of UConn linked up with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal Oct. 15 and was waived the same day, per Aaron Rose of SI.com. The transaction allowed Toronto to retain Vital's G League rights, and the 25-year-old is now poised to suit up for the 905 after spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 28 appearances with the Vipers, Vital averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest.