Vital tallied just three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over a season-low six minutes Thursday versus the Blue Coats.

Vital had logged at least 13 minutes in every game prior, so it appears the coaching staff may have tightened the rotation for this one. He's spottily produced for the 905 this season, posting three games of 19-plus points, but he's also finished with eight or fewer in the other six.