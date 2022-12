Vital (hand) supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal over 16 minutes Friday versus Maine.

Vital missed just one game due to a left hand sprain and returned to his usual workload in this one. He should remain involved off the bench and is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game.