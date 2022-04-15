Vital registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 2 of the G League Championship.

Vital made an impact off the bench Thursday as he's done all season long as RGV won its fourth G League Championship. The rookie out of UConn averaged 13.2 points from 40.1 percent shooting, as well as 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals across just 21.7 minutes per game this campaign.