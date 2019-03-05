Watford started Monday's loss to the Stars, playing 22 minutes and recording just two rebounds and a steal in the outing.

It's fair to say that Watford's start wasn't particularly fruitful, as the 6-9 forward failed to score a single point and unless finished with a +/- 17 despite playing 22 minutes. Watford has played in all 43 games with Raptors 905 this season, averaging 18.7 minutes per game along with 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

