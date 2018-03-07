Christian Wood: 22nd double-double

Wood amassed 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's 121-112 loss to visiting Grand Rapids.

Wood was able to score past the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and his 17 rebounds were a new season high. The 22-year-old from UNLV has been a monster on the offensive and rebounding end this season for Delaware, where he has put up 22 double-doubles and is averaging 21.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.