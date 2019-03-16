Wood tallied 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in the 116-114 win Friday over Lakeland.

Wood has now posted two 30-plus point games in back-to-back contests, with the center dropping 39 points in the win Thursday over Delaware. In 27 games with the Herd, Wood is averaging 29.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks.