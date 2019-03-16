Christian Wood: Another 30-plus point outing
Wood tallied 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in the 116-114 win Friday over Lakeland.
Wood has now posted two 30-plus point games in back-to-back contests, with the center dropping 39 points in the win Thursday over Delaware. In 27 games with the Herd, Wood is averaging 29.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...