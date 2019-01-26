Wood post 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the win Friday over the Charge.

The Herd have now won three straight games in large part to Wood's brilliance, as the big man averaged 31.7 points in those contests. It's unlikely the two-way player will make any major impact with the Bucks, but he's a certifiable DFS star during games in which he plays at the G League level.