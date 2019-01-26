Christian Wood: Continues recent scoring explosion
Wood post 28 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the win Friday over the Charge.
The Herd have now won three straight games in large part to Wood's brilliance, as the big man averaged 31.7 points in those contests. It's unlikely the two-way player will make any major impact with the Bucks, but he's a certifiable DFS star during games in which he plays at the G League level.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....