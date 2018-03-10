Christian Wood: Continues to dominate
Wood contributed 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's 113-110 loss at Fort Wayne.
Wood continued his dominating season Friday on his way to his 23rd double-double this year. The G League's sixth leading scorer at 21.9 can score in a variety of different ways and he also adds 9.9 rebounds per game which makes him a daily double-double candidate.
