Christian Wood: Monster game
Wood produced 29 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to host Windy City.
Wood's 16 rebounds were a season high as he was able to do it while reaching the 29-point mark during the loss. The third year player out of UNLV is averaging a career high 21.4 points this season, along with adding 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Wood should continue to lead the 87ers' offense as he has proven his ability to score at a high rate.
