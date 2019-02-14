Christian Wood: Produces yet another 30-point outing
Wood posted 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in the loss Tuesday to Windy City.
Wood has been one of the lone bright spots for a Herd squad that sports a dismal 9-26 record. A G League mid-season All-NBA member, Wood is expected to serve a heavy role with the Herd for an extended period, particularly as the Bucks continue to sport one of the best records in the NBA.
