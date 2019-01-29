Wood led the Herd with 40 points (14-24 FG, 11-13 FT, 1-2 3Pt), 20 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the Herd's 119-115 win over the Bayhawks on Sunday.

It's becoming clear that Christian Wood is head-and-shoulders above his colleagues in the G League. Woods gave the Herd a jump start with his 13 points and four offensive rebounds in the first quarter, shooting efficiently throughout the night. While his five turnovers might raise some concerns about his ball security, 40 points and 20 rebounds (seven offensive) proves that Wood will get the ball, and that he can capitalize on his opportunities. As long as Wood stays in the G League, expect him to put up big numbers.