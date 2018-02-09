Christian Wood: Scoring streak alive
Wood registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FG), seven rebounds and two assists during Thursday's win over Westchester.
The UNLV product continued his season-long streak of scoring in double-figures alive. As a result, Wood currently ranks eighth in scoring in the G-League with 21.9 points. He is also averaging 9.7 rebounds which makes him a double-double candidate every game for the 87ers.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...