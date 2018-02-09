Christian Wood: Scoring streak alive

Wood registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FG), seven rebounds and two assists during Thursday's win over Westchester.

The UNLV product continued his season-long streak of scoring in double-figures alive. As a result, Wood currently ranks eighth in scoring in the G-League with 21.9 points. He is also averaging 9.7 rebounds which makes him a double-double candidate every game for the 87ers.