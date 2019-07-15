Christian Wood: Waived by New Orleans
Wood was waived by the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
New Orleans plucked Wood off waivers near the end of last season, but he'll be left off the roster as the team trims it down to 15 players. Wood tore up the G League last season as a member of the Bucks' affiliate, so he'll likely find another home in short order -- though it's unclear how much opportunity he'll be afforded at the NBA level in 2019-20.
