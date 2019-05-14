Chuma Okeke: Keeps name in draft

Okeke (knee) indicated Monday that he intends to keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft pool and forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com reports.

Okeke announced his decision after withdrawing from the interview portion of the NBA Combine in Chicago this week. The big man wouldn't have been available to work out for teams after undergoing surgery in March to address a torn ACL in his left knee, which he sustained during Auburn's Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina. Viewed as a second-round draft prospect by most outlets, Okeke averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range during his sophomore season at Auburn. While an official timeline for Okeke's return hasn't been given, it's expected that he'll miss a large portion of the 2019-20 season while he's on the mend.