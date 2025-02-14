The 76ers waived Okeke from his 10-day contract Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Sixers will waive the 26-year-old after converting Jared Butler's two-way contract into a standard deal. Okeke appeared in only one contest during his 10-day contract, recording one rebound across two minutes in a loss to Detroit on Feb. 7. Okeke averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks across 36.7 minutes per contest in 33 outings with the G League's Westchester Knicks before latching on with Philadelphia. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Auburn product return to the G League during the 2024-25 campaign.