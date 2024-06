The Magic did not extend a qualifying offer to Okeke on Saturday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This move is a hardly a surprise, as Okeke failed to make the rotation on a consistent basis in 2023-24. The forward made just 47 appearances for the Magic, averaging 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers in 9.2 minutes.