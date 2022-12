Elleby finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Elleby was one of six Iowa players to score in double figures in Wednesday's loss, posting his seventh double-digit effort in the last eight contests. Elleby has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 18 games this year.