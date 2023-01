Elleby notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Elleby led the Wolves bench in scoring and threes made while finishing two points shy of surpassing the 20-point mark. Elleby has averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals over his last seven games.