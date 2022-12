Elleby posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to Fort Wayne.

Elleby led the Wolves bench in scoring, finishing fourth on the team in the category during the loss. Elleby has averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 12 games this season.