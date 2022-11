Elleby recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists over 31 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 loss to Windy City.

Elleby notched his first 20-point game of the year and a new season high in Saturday's loss, leading the team in scoring and steals. He has averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in three games for Iowa.