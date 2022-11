Elleby tallied 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 20 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to Cleveland.

Elleby led the Wolves bench in scoring and steals in Thursday's loss, the fifth time he has scored 10 or more points this year. In five games, Elleby has averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.