Elleby tallied 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Elleby posted his first double-double of the season, setting a season high in rebounds this season. Elleby has averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 15 appearances this season.