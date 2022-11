Elleby tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 120-99 victory over Sioux Falls.

Elleby saw another strong performance off the bench, leading the Wolves second unit in scoring. Elleby has posted two straight double-digit contests, averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 20 minutes over the first two contests.