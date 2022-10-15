Elleby has been waived by the Timberwolves, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Elleby spent his first two seasons in Portland and was looking to start a new chapter in Minnesota. However, he will now be forced to look for a new opportunity. He has averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds across 15.5 minutes in 88 games for his career.
