Massinburg recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes Tuesday against the Herd.

Massinburg's defensive contributions were outstanding, considering he's averaging just 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game on the season. The 22-year-old's had a solid season, though his poor shooting from the three-point and free throw lines have prevented him from achieving much more. In nine games, Massinburg's averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from three and 57.9 percent from the line in 24.4 minutes.