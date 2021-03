Massinburg scored 21 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over Canton.

Massinburg couldn't have wished for a better season-ending performance, as he didn't miss a single shot from the field and tied his season-high scoring output -- he also scored in double digits in his final four appearances. He averaged 10.9 points per game in the 2021 G League season.