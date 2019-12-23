CJ Massinburg: Scores 10 points off bench
Massinburg finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes Friday against Rio Grande.
While Massinburg provided a nice scoring boost, his play was a bit erratic as he turned the ball over four times and racked up four fouls in under 20 minutes of run. The 22-year-old has been mostly good this season and is posting averages of 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...