Massinburg finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes Friday against Rio Grande.

While Massinburg provided a nice scoring boost, his play was a bit erratic as he turned the ball over four times and racked up four fouls in under 20 minutes of run. The 22-year-old has been mostly good this season and is posting averages of 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.